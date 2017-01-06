ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said Friday to expect some very chilly air over Houston, with two nights of lows below freezing about to set in.Friday's forecast includes a high of just 37°, with temperatures dropping throughout the day.Herzog said if we hit our low of 26° tonight, it would be the coldest it has been in three years.Right now, it's all hands on deck throughout the state of Texas, where an arctic blast is setting its sights on the Lone Star State.A freeze warning has been issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties midnight to 10am Saturday.Crews from north to south Texas are preparing for the possibility of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.For Houston, the chance is minimal, said ABC13 chief meteorologist Tim Heller."There is the slight possibility of a few ice pellets, a little sleet as the system moves through," Heller said.Temperatures start near 40° at sunrise and then will fall throughout the day Friday, then skies will clear, but temperatures will remain cold, into the mid 30's by late afternoon, Heller said.Tailgating for the Texans playoff game Saturday will be very cold with a morning low of 29°. Sunday morning is expected to be as cold or colder.Meantime, in the Dallas area, TxDOT officials said the same trucks used to spray herbicide in the spring are now loaded with brine.The saltwater solution was sprayed on bridges and overpasses, in hopes of keeping ice from setting in and creating dangerous road conditions.This, of course, just a momentary winter snap. By next weekend, temperatures warm back up, with a forecasted high of 78° for Thursday in Houston.