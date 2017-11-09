We've had some cooler air arrive in southeast Texas following yet another front, but still no shot of lasting cold air. So, many are wondering what's in store for winter?Well, in general, we have some good indications as to what this year's coolest months could look like due to a familiar pattern recurring.This winter will likely be a 'La Nina' winter' -- 65 percent to 75 percent chance, says NWS -- which has a pretty familiar pattern over the U.S., and in particular, the South.For Texas, this generally is associated with drier air, with less precipitation chances and fewer rainfall or wintry precipitation. La Nina winters traditionally have brought warmer than average temperatures to Texas over the past 30 years.The Climate Prediction Center seems to already be in good agreement with this La Nina projection, showing a warmer and drier climate for us over the next three months. Of course, we could still see precipitation and cooler air.This is just a general outlook, but we now have some pretty good evidence supporting what looks to be a milder winter for us here in Texas.