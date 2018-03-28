WEATHER

Owner reports storm damage caused by severe storms in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas --
Slick roads and high water is always a concern when we hear the words 'strong storm system'.

Something else that keeps us on edge is the threat of possible tornadoes.

Storms came rolling in early this evening and we've already received reports of downed trees and power lines in San Jacinto County.


A couple of those damages came from the Holly Glen Neighborhood area, where homeowner Bill Combs, whose property suffered severe wind damage, reports to have seen what looked like a tornado, but it never touched the ground.

"It was turning and spinning, but I could never see the bottom of it on the ground," he said.

San Jacinto is just one of the few areas hit by today's severe storms.

