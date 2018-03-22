WEATHER

Why so many nor'easters this year?

EMBED </>More Videos

The northeast has seen a whooping four nor'easters this March. AccuWeather explains what's causing so many. (AccuWeather)

The Northeast has seen a whopping four nor'easters this March.

It's not especially unusual for nor'easters to come back-to-back, AccuWeather explains. In 2015, three nor'easters hit between Jan. 25 and Feb. 11.

This year's storms, though, have been relatively strong. AccuWeather's Bernie Rayno said the pattern of nor'easters can be explained by the influence of other storms around the country.

"It's been a meteorological traffic jam across North America during the month of March," he said, explaining that areas of cold air build in the northeast, while slow-moving storms linger on the Eastern Seaboard.

Learn more from AccuWeather in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernor'easterwinter stormwinter weathersnowcoldsnow stormu.s. & world
WEATHER
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
Humidity returns with warmer temperatures this weekend
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit
One of the victims hit by car outside Montrose bar has died
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Police unraveling reasons for Austin bomber's trail of terror
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Elderly woman pistol-whipped, pulled out of bed during break-in
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
Could freezing the "hunger" nerve help you lose weight?
Show More
Bridge closure could make Houston traffic even worse
Airline employee allegedly tried to smuggle drugs at airport
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Alleged thieves repay church's compassion by stealing equipment
Softball coach delivers lost FedEx packages to their rightful owners
More News
Top Video
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
More Video