WEATHER

Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dodgers and Astros have been hitting home runs at a historic rate. (AccuWeather)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers set a World Series record by hitting a record eight home runs in Game 2.

There were also three home runs in Game 1, leading people to wonder why there have been so many home runs this World Series.

According to AccuWeather, the hot weather in Los Angeles could explain the abundant long balls. Hot air is less dense, allowing the ball to fly farther. The temperature during Game 1 was a record 103 degrees, while the temperature during Game 2 was 93 degrees.

Others believe the balls have been "juiced," meaning they have been altered to make them easier to hit out the park.

Regardless of the reason, the home runs have made for an exciting World Series.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherbaseballworld seriesLos Angeles DodgersHouston AstrossportsaccuweatherMLB
Load Comments
WEATHER
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
How hot temps could affect World Series baseballs
Weird World Series weather: Hot in LA, cool in H-Town
Small quake rattles I-10 between Houston, San Antonio
More Weather
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
Show More
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
What are the JFK files?
More News
Top Video
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More Video