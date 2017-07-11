WEATHER

Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

July 12 and 13 will be the last time Manhattanhenge will occur in 2017. (AccuWeather)

One of the most beautiful sunsets in the world will be visible in New York City for the last time in 2017 on July 12 and 13.

The weather phenomenon, known as Manhattanhenge, occurs when the sunset aligns perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, isolated showers may impact viewing conditions. The best places to view Manhattanhenge will be on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets.

The full sun will be visible at 8:20 pm on July 12, while half the sun will be visible at 8:21 pm on July 13.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew york citynew yorkmanhattanhenge
Load Comments
WEATHER
Another round of evening downpours
Powerful chemicals in lightning bugs make them light up
The tropics are quiet for now...
ABC13 Hurricane Guide
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Arrest in Hedwig Village woman's murder
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Another round of evening downpours
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
Show More
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
More News
Top Video
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
More Video