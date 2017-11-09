Wet streets this morning

Light showers are moving out, and later today the sun will peek out again. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says streets will be wet for the morning drive after overnight showers dropped around a quarter inch of rain across Houston area roadways.While the morning starts cloudy, the sky should start to clear by midday. Travis says temperatures will only warm from the 50s into the mid 60s.With the clear sky and lighter winds tonight, Travis expect most neighborhoods to dip into the upper 40s by sunrise Friday.Our seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Travis says there's a slight chance you'll cross paths with a shower on Sunday as a weak front stalls out near Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.