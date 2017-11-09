WEATHER

Wet streets this morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's weather forecast (KTRK)

Sunshine returns this afternoon, but it'll still be cool
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Light showers are moving out, and later today the sun will peek out again. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says streets will be wet for the morning drive after overnight showers dropped around a quarter inch of rain across Houston area roadways.

While the morning starts cloudy, the sky should start to clear by midday. Travis says temperatures will only warm from the 50s into the mid 60s.

With the clear sky and lighter winds tonight, Travis expect most neighborhoods to dip into the upper 40s by sunrise Friday.

Our seasonably cool fall weather will stick around for the weekend as we honor our nation's veterans. We're expecting ample sunshine and seasonal temperatures with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Travis says there's a slight chance you'll cross paths with a shower on Sunday as a weak front stalls out near Houston.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
First weekend of Nov. will be warm, humid
Record lows smashed over the weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Boy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich at pre-K
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Who should play Houston Astros in their movie
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
JOBS: IKEA's Baytown fulfillment center is hiring
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Show More
More than 150 jobs offered in veteran hiring fair
What's new at the Nutcracker Market
What you need to know about Nutcracker Market
Churches turn to police for help keeping members safe
2nd family claims loved one left 'dripping' from casket
More News
Top Video
Boy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich at pre-K
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
More Video