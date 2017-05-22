Wet roads through the afternoon commute

Look for improving weather conditions across our area through this afternoon.Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next few hours. This will likely lead to some minor street flooding for parts of our area that have seen the most rain in the past 24 hours.Numerous flood advisories are in effect through early afternoon.Wet ground means we will have to watch for areas of patchy fog to development Tuesday morning.A cold front moves into our area Tuesday, this could spark off another round of scattered showers and storms.