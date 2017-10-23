WEATHER

Record heat for Astros in Los Angeles, then cooler for return home

Record heat for Los Angeles with cooler weather in Houston

The Houston Astros are already in Los Angeles and so is the heat. An excessive heat warning is in place, as upper 90's are expected across southern California.

Temperatures could reach near 97 degrees for first pitch on Tuesday night at 5:08pm local time (7:08pm Central.) That heat will last through the evening due to the urban heat island effect, which traps heat.



Another weather factor to keep an eye on -- the winds could be gusty on Tuesday afternoon and leading into game start-gusting to over 20-30mph, which will have an effect on the baseball.

We're looking at a very different story back here at home, however, with cooler air sticking with us all week. When the Astros return home for Game 3 on Friday, temperatures near game start could be in the 60's!

