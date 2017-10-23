Temperatures could reach near 97 degrees for first pitch on Tuesday night at 5:08pm local time (7:08pm Central.) That heat will last through the evening due to the urban heat island effect, which traps heat.
Another weather factor to keep an eye on -- the winds could be gusty on Tuesday afternoon and leading into game start-gusting to over 20-30mph, which will have an effect on the baseball.
We're looking at a very different story back here at home, however, with cooler air sticking with us all week. When the Astros return home for Game 3 on Friday, temperatures near game start could be in the 60's!
