WEATHER

We should hit 90° for the first time Monday, and several more times this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist David Tillman has a look at Monday's forecast. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for our first truly hot day. The thermometer should touch 90 for the first time this year on Monday. The good news is, our humidity will be low.

The heat will be on most of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90's through Saturday. Scattered showers and maybe a storm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mayor Turner proclaims May 2 as "Jeff Lindner Day" in Houston
PRANK ALERT! Meteorologist arrested for bad forecast
VIDEO: Major tornado cuts half-mile swath of destruction
High water locations on Houston-area roads
More weather
WEATHER
High winds send airport equipment crashing across tarmac
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
FREE chance for students to learn hurricane safety
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
More Weather
Top Stories
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to take commanding 3-1 lead against Jazz
Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Man tries to set fire at motel to "barbecue all the child molesters"
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
Show More
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
More News