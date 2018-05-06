We should hit 90° for the first time Monday, and several more times this week

Get ready for our first truly hot day. The thermometer should touch 90 for the first time this year on Monday. The good news is, our humidity will be low.The heat will be on most of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90's through Saturday. Scattered showers and maybe a storm won't make a return until late on Mother's Day weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.