Waterspout stuns resort guests along Florida coastline

While it appears Houston will dodge a bullet when it comes to severe weather, Tropical Storm Cindy is bringing dramatic weather scenes to other parts of the Gulf Coast.An eyewitness captured this video of a waterspout in Santa Rosa Sound.The spout ended up spinning onto the Portofino Resort property on Wednesday in Pensacola.Stunned resort visitors used some choice language after the waterspout surged past them.The video was taken from the 16th floor of the resort, and shows the dramatic power of this storm before landfall.