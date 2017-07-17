WEATHER

Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Viewers sent in video of a water spout in La Porte. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency officials are giving residents in the La Porte area a weather warning after a waterspout was spotted near Sylvan Beach.

Several viewers sent Eyewitness News videos of the waterspout.


The La Porte Office of Emergency Management tweeted, "Take cover if near this area."



The National Weather Service has issued a marine warning.

Meteorologist Casey Curry said heavy rain and lightning are the biggest concerns for the afternoon in the Houston area and down toward the coast.
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherrainstormLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Tropical waves in Atlantic have potential to develop
Small tornado damages Livingston business
Why do lightning bugs light up?
More Weather
Top Stories
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect under suicide watch
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Houston firefighters group fight for equal pay
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
Former prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
Show More
Woman who spent weeks in coma reunites with nurse
97-year-old war veteran finally gets high school diploma
Children as young as 2 killed in Arizona flash flood
American dies at 5-star resort in Mexico
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
More News
Top Video
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
97-year-old war veteran finally gets high school diploma
Artificial sweeteners don't help weight loss
Woman who spent weeks in coma reunites with nurse
More Video