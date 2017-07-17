Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --Emergency officials are giving residents in the La Porte area a weather warning after a waterspout was spotted near Sylvan Beach.
Several viewers sent Eyewitness News videos of the waterspout.
@abc13houston La Porte, Texas pic.twitter.com/O3nlGqeujD— Luke Darr (@LukeDarr) July 17, 2017
The La Porte Office of Emergency Management tweeted, "Take cover if near this area."
Funnel cloud spotted near Sylvan Beach and heading south toward Shoreacres. Take cover if near this area. #houwx— La Porte OEM (@lpoem) July 17, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a marine warning.
Meteorologist Casey Curry said heavy rain and lightning are the biggest concerns for the afternoon in the Houston area and down toward the coast.
