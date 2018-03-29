WEATHER

Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River

Mayra Moreno has more on concerns along the San Jacinto River. (KTRK)

As the San Jacinto River continued to creep up Thursday morning, some homeowners in neighborhoods near the water were caught off guard.

ABC13 was by the river under Highway 59, where the water appeared to rise at least six to eight inches in an hour.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is in Kingwood where the San Jacinto River continues to rise.



Chris Juneau did not expect this rain event to flood his home, but the fast rising water caught him off guard.

"Between two o'clock and five o'clock this morning. it rose eight feet, so you are at 49 something right now.")

Eyewitness News talked to resident Jeff Warren who had parked near the river, but left after the water started to get too deep.

"It was in the banks 30 minutes ago. Now you see it way up here," Warren said.

Jeff Lindner, meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District tweeted that the flooding on the west fork of the river is coming from Spring and Cypress Creek run-off.



With the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, many of the homes in the area are still being rebuilt. Some will never be the same.

It is the fear left behind by the storm that makes everyone so concerned whenever flooding is projected.

Those still living here say you have to be prepared to move quickly when the water rises.
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Tonight's cool front will make for some nice weather through the weekend
Funeral held for Stephon Clark, man killed by Sacramento police
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
