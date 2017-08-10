The upcoming solar eclipse may be getting the lion's share of attention among astronomers this month, but what may be the year's most popular meteor shower is peaking this weekend, and for many will likely be worth watching.
Accuweather explains how to watch the Perseids this year, which peaks August 12. Rumors have been flying around online that we're set for "the brightest shower in recorded human history." But Accuweather explains the presence of a waning gibbous moon on Saturday night and Sunday morning when the event is at its height means the shower might be a little overshadowed.
