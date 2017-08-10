WEATHER

Before the eclipse, skywatchers can see the Perseids meteor shower, no glasses needed

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the eclipse, skywatchers can see the Perseids meteor shower, no glasses needed (Accuweather)

The upcoming solar eclipse may be getting the lion's share of attention among astronomers this month, but what may be the year's most popular meteor shower is peaking this weekend, and for many will likely be worth watching.

Accuweather explains how to watch the Perseids this year, which peaks August 12. Rumors have been flying around online that we're set for "the brightest shower in recorded human history." But Accuweather explains the presence of a waning gibbous moon on Saturday night and Sunday morning when the event is at its height means the shower might be a little overshadowed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherbuzzworthy
Load Comments
WEATHER
Record rain plus heat means extreme steam for Houston
Swells from Franklin impacting the Texas coast
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
Flooding concerns in Galveston after heavy rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
METRORail purple line resumes service after crash
Caught on camera: Explosion next door terrifies family
METRORail and US-290 closures coming this weekend
Taylor Swift says DJ groped her underneath her skirt
Former DPS trooper clears name after winning appeal
Wife skeptical of timeline in husband's disappearance
Tattooed-face man in custody after Walgreens rampage
Show More
Record rain plus heat means extreme steam for Houston
St. Arnold offering free pint for backpack donations
Boiling water poured on young girl's face at sleepover
Caught on camera: Purse explosion jolts city meeting
Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge
More News
Top Video
Former DPS trooper clears name after winning appeal
Expert recommends against changing password? It's true!
Funeral director writes blog called 'F*** you, Opioids'
Boiling water poured on young girl's face at sleepover
More Video