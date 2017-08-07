WEATHER

Rush hour showers might slow down your morning commute

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rains could make for a messy morning commute.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deep tropical moisture will combine with a passing disturbance to produce heavy storms Monday and Tuesday.

LIVE STREAMING WEATHER UPDATES


Radar is very active this morning with periods of heavy rain moving into the Houston area just in time for the rush hour commute. You'll want to give yourself some extra time to get to work and pack your patience for a slower commute.

MEGA DOPPLER FOR YOUR AREA

Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with isolated street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Monday and warm into the upper 80s. Areas that don't get much rain should make it into the low and middle 90s.

There could be some spin in the tropics this week as well. The ABC13 weather team will be closely monitoring the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico for potential development from a tropical wave moving through that area.

Download the free ABC13/AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean
VIDEO: Freak flooding on Las Vegas Strip engulfs taxi
Two simple homemade solar viewers
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
More Weather
Top Stories
Police identify person of interest in home invasion
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
Feds seeking Ohio rape suspect who escaped custody
Firefighter treated for injury while battling house fire
Mailman seen delivering in knee-deep flood water
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Show More
Video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on plane
Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean
Houston woman shows her product on "Funderdome"
Lawsuit: Usher infected 2 women, 1 man with herpes
HPD: 1 person shot at West Oaks Mall parking lot
More News
Top Video
Manvel HS football kicks off 1st practice at midnight
Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital
Save money this week only on some back-to-school items
Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water
More Video