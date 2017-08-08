

Storms likely in #Houston on Tuesday. Not as wet the rest of the week, but not completely dry. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/QRGfui87AB — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 7, 2017

Deep tropical moisture will combine with a passing disturbance to produce more heavy downpours around Houston Tuesday morning.A Flash Flood Warning was extended until 5:30 a.m. for Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. Chambers and Liberty counties have a flash flood warning until 4:15 a.m.A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.Some of the rain could be briefly heavy with isolated street flooding a possibility. Lightning will be a concern with any storm that pops up. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s on Tuesday and warm into the upper 80s.Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.