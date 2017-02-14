  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: SkyEye over storm damage in Missouri City
Severe storms rip through Fort Bend County

Storm damage in Bridlewood Estates

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Severe storms ripped through southeast Texas early this morning, tearing a roof off a building in Fort Bend County and sending schools into shelter-in-place mode.

A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Fairchilds, just south of Rosenberg, and ABC13's Courtney Fischer was in the area talking to residents. One man said the winds were so strong he had to hold the door closed, even with the dead bolt locked as winds tried to force it open.

"I had to literally hold the door with my hand," the resident said.
Storm damage in Fairchilds area of Fort Bend County



The Matagorda Sheriff's Office is reporting at least 15 homes damaged in Van Vleck. The winds toppled over a trailer home. A sergeant with the sheriff's office tells us there are minor injuries.



In Fort Bend County, Kevin Quinn spoke to residents in Bridlewood Estates where homes were damaged, some even completely destroyed. Neighbors were out helping each other with homes that were hit.

One of the residents Quinn spoke with said he's amazed at the destruction.

"We've got two houses that were pretty much not touched. My house and two other neighbors' completely destroyed," he said.

Fortunately, the man was not home at the time. However, one of his favorite things was destroyed - his Porsche.

"I rushed home and came to this," he said.

ABC13's Kevin Quinn shows weather damage in Bridlewood Estates



ABC13's Christine Dobbyn gave us a look at the storm damage at a Stafford flooring company.
ABC13's Christine Dobbyn tours damage to Stafford flooring company


Fischer was in Wharton after leaving Fairchilds where she found a storage shed that was taken down by the strong wind from the storm. Pieces of wood were torn off and metal sheds were turned upside down. The owner said that he was not there when the storm hit.

The owner said he has owned the storage facility for nearly 50 years, and it is the first time anything like this has ever happened to his business.

Storm damage in Wharton



As of 9am, CenterPoint Energy reports more than 21,000 customers without power.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of downed fences along the Crabb River.
