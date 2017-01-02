WEATHER

WATCH LIVE: Severe weather strengthening around Houston

After hours of strong storms, a new system of showers is making its way into the Houston area.

We are beginning the first Monday of the new year with severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes.

ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman is tracking a system that could produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes for some parts of our area.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 9am for many counties across Texas this morning, including those just north of the Houston area. They include northwestern Libery County, San Jacinto County, east central Montgomery County, and southwestern Polk County.



Tillman said the biggest threat appears in the form of damaging winds, quarter-size hail and heavy rains.

The areas of greatest concern right now is the area between Conroe to Wharton, in addition to Angleton, Beaumont, Galveston, and Lake Jackson, with the possibility of severe storms for Houston.

Heavy rain pounding the area in north Houston.


Tillman said these storms will happen "really fast, and the atmosphere will rapidly change."

Scattered storms will blow through quickly, however, with the worst of it moving just east of the Houston area by 9am.

