WATCH LIVE: South Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County

Drivers continue to try to pass through flood waters in northwest Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The South Mayde Creek overflowed its banks in northwest Harris County putting a nearby intersection under at least a foot of water.

Courtney Fischer is live on Greenhouse at Saums.

Water was seen rushing through the intersection, moving pretty quickly.

Cars and SUVs were still attempting to cross the water, but officials advise against traveling through.

The Office of Emergency Management reminds all drivers to turn around if you come to any standing water.

