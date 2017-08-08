Looks like the high water at Greenhouse & Saums may be going down. Noticing current isn't as swift. Nearby S Mayde Creek flooded #ABC13KTRK pic.twitter.com/ZAktxIe7Cs — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 8, 2017

Be careful out here, friends. When trucks drive thru, you really feel the rush of that water. Can easily take you down. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XIO8KTMKDu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 8, 2017

The South Mayde Creek overflowed its banks in northwest Harris County putting a nearby intersection under at least a foot of water.Courtney Fischer is live on Greenhouse at Saums.Water was seen rushing through the intersection, moving pretty quickly.Cars and SUVs were still attempting to cross the water, but officials advise against traveling through.The Office of Emergency Management reminds all drivers to turn around if you come to any standing water.