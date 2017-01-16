  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Extended Eyewitness News coverage of weather and traffic
Showers and storms for MLK Day events

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Scattered, heavy storms will be possible Monday. A strong storm or two are possible over our northern counties. Damaging winds are the main threat with those storms.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties until 8:45am.

Widespread heavy rain and storms will be possible Tuesday. Two to three inches of rain is possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have more than 4" of rain, so we'll have to watch out for some street flooding.

The sky should clear out late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.

