WEATHER

Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two fawns were rescued by the Flagstaff Hotshot firefighers in Arizona. (PrescottNF/Facebook)

A pair of fawns was discovered in the midst of the Goodwin Fire in Arizona, and firefighters brought them to safety.

One of the little deer was disoriented after being rescued, the U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest wrote on Facebook. The pair was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center. They're being cared for until they're old enough to return to the wild.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherwildfiredeerbaby deerfirefirefightersfeel goodbaby animalscute animalsanimal rescue
Load Comments
WEATHER
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Hazy Houston skies? Blame Saharan dust this weekend
Crooked waterspout spotted off Florida coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
Show More
How to survive a rip current
When your child's doctor is closed: ER or urgent care?
Art gallery to host 'Stranger Things' themed art show
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Man kills son, apparently believed he was an intruder
More News
Top Video
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
Hot air balloon crashes in pond near Disney World
More Video