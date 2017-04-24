Warming up Tuesday

Humid weather returns Tuesday afternoon as wind strengthen from the south. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says high temperatures will be in the mid 80s.After near record highs on Wednesday, a weak cool front may spark some scattered storms late in the day, especially north of Houston. This will be the first of two chances of rain in the 7 Day Forecast.This front should drop the humidity again for Thursday, but it'll be warm and muggy again for Friday and Saturday. The high temperature could reach 90 for the first time this year.More strong storms are possible this weekend as a powerful Pacific storm moves thru Texas. Anyone riding in the BP MS150 should pay close attention to the weather forecast.