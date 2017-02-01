Warming up this week

Southerly winds and a lot of sunshine will help to give a very warm week. Lows will be mainly in the 50s. Highs will be in the 70s thru the weekend.Scattered showers will be possible this weekend as well but they shouldn't be heavy enough to make you cancel any of your Super Bowl plans.The warmer air will be carrying some moisture. Clouds will increase again toward the end of the week with a slight chance of rain by Thursday.