Warming up, before cooling off

We have a real COLD front moving toward #Houston! Near record lows possibly Sunday morning. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/cKqGZ5ra4J — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 25, 2017

Winds will be blowing from the south on Thursday and Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that will help us warm up. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.But the warmer air doesn't last long.Another cold front will push through Houston with a few showers, gusty winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s outside Minute Maid Park for the first pitch for game three of the World Series.It'll be even colder this weekend.Some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the mid 30s early Sunday morning, and light frost could develop in those areas. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, about 20-degrees colder than normal for this time of year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.