Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front

If you loved the weather Monday, then you'll love the weather today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will warm to near 80 with comfortable humidity levels.Moisture levels will slowly rise as Gulf winds return late today, making it feel more humid late in the week. By Friday it could be warm enough to challenge the record high of 85 set in 2013.0Our next cool front is slated to arrive Saturday with a few showers and a brief drop in temps. Once the front clears, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful.Travis says a stronger cold front looks to arrive just before Thanksgiving Day, making for colder holiday weather.