Warming up again Thursday

Not much chance of rain, but there's plenty of heat in the forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s again Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high humidity will make it feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter in direct sunlight.

A few showers could pop up Thursday, but the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend looks dry, hot, and humid.
