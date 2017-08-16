Warming up again Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s again Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the high humidity will make it feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter in direct sunlight.
A few showers could pop up Thursday, but the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend looks dry, hot, and humid.
