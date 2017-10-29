Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead

Near record cold possible early Sunday morning in southeast Texas. #Houston's record low: 39° in 1910. #houwx pic.twitter.com/nsB3QBo2w6 — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 27, 2017

After a bout of record breaking cold weather Saturday night, we have one more cool night on the way. Low temps tonight will be in the 40s under completely clear skies. Our winds will be light.After a mild, mostly sunny day Monday, expect moisture levels to rise dramatically on Tuesday. That along with passing disturbances will lead to a few showers on Halloween during daylight hours. The evening should be mostly dry and mild for the ghosts and goblins.Our highest rain chance of the week will come Wednesday morning when a disturbance moves through. There's a 60% chance your doorstep will get wet.The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday when high temps reach the middle 80s. Once it warms up, don't expect another big cool down for quite some time.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.