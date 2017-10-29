WEATHER

Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

CHILLY SUNDAY: A freeze warning has been issued for counties north of Houston, and we're expecting near record lows today.

Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a bout of record breaking cold weather Saturday night, we have one more cool night on the way. Low temps tonight will be in the 40s under completely clear skies. Our winds will be light.

After a mild, mostly sunny day Monday, expect moisture levels to rise dramatically on Tuesday. That along with passing disturbances will lead to a few showers on Halloween during daylight hours. The evening should be mostly dry and mild for the ghosts and goblins.

Our highest rain chance of the week will come Wednesday morning when a disturbance moves through. There's a 60% chance your doorstep will get wet.



The really warm and humid weather moves back in starting Thursday when high temps reach the middle 80s. Once it warms up, don't expect another big cool down for quite some time.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
T.S. Philippe forms over Cuba; heading to Florida
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
How hot temps could affect World Series baseballs
More Weather
Top Stories
Now best of 3, Astros revisit aces' duel in World Series Gm. 5
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Police: Man dies after terrorizing two women
Man with autism helps cops nab alleged package thief
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Show More
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Man allegedly had mannequin heads filled with meth
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Dodgers defeat Astros 6-2 in Game 4, series tied 2-2
More News
Top Video
A new Bugatti: Tilman Fertitta owner of Houston dealership
Worker wears black face costume at Staples store
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
More Video