Warm today, COLD tomorrow

Cool weather today turns into near record cold weather by this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Consider it the warm before the cold. As the hot bats of the Astros return to Houston today, temps will soar back into the 80s, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the warm weather will be short-lived.

A strong Canadian cold front will push through Houston late Friday morning with a few showers, gusty winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s outside Minute Maid Park for the first pitch for game three of the World Series.

Travis says the coldest air since last winter settles in for the weekend with record lows possible Sunday.

Some outlying locations north and west of the city could drop into the mid 30s early Sunday morning, and light frost could develop in those areas. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, about 20-degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
