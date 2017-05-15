WEATHER

Warm sunshine today in Houston

Warm start to the work week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An abundance of sunshine warms temps to near 90 this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the humidity will slowly creep as southeasterly winds return from the Gulf.

Most areas will remain rain free until Wednesday. That's when an upper level disturbance may spark scattered storms, especially northwest of Houston. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in late next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.

Travis says we could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 1.74" at Bush Airport and 1.44" at Hobby Airport.
