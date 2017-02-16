WEATHER

Warm, humid weekend on the way before storms

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has a look at the weekend weather outlook.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Southeast Texas will see a spike in temperatures and humidity this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. On Sunday, look for more clouds and an increase in the humidity ahead of our next storm system.

The next big storm arrives early next week with the potential of flooding rains and soaking storms.



