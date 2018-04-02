WEATHER

Warm Astros home opener, thunderstorms return late Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers' weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect Monday to be a little warmer and more humid than Sunday. There's a slight rain chance at 30 percent. The Astros home opener should not be affected, but it will be warm out there all afternoon and evening.

Showers return in earnest on Tuesday with thunderstorms becoming more likely by evening. The storms should be gone by Wednesday, but a few overnight could be strong to severe, with the main threat being strong-to-damaging wind gusts.

The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is forecast to fall below flood stage by Monday morning. The Trinity River has made it into major flood territory where it'll stay the entire week.
Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River
More Weather
Top Stories
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
What you need to know before you cut the cord
Show More
Crews search for boy who fell into drainage pipe
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
More News
Top Video
Baytown residents rocked by incident at Chevron Phillips
What you need to know before you cut the cord
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Curious great white shark flirts with police boat
More Video