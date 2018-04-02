Warm Astros home opener, thunderstorms return late Tuesday

You can expect Monday to be a little warmer and more humid than Sunday. There's a slight rain chance at 30 percent. The Astros home opener should not be affected, but it will be warm out there all afternoon and evening.Showers return in earnest on Tuesday with thunderstorms becoming more likely by evening. The storms should be gone by Wednesday, but a few overnight could be strong to severe, with the main threat being strong-to-damaging wind gusts.The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is forecast to fall below flood stage by Monday morning. The Trinity River has made it into major flood territory where it'll stay the entire week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.