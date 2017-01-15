WEATHER

Warm and steamy overnight
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has a look at your Chevron Houston Marathon weekend forecast.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The combination of a lot of clouds, a lot of moisture, and a persistent south winds will keep temps from falling much overnight. You'll wake up to temps in the middle 60s at most locations. Those winds should keep sea fog from becoming a problem. Scattered showers will be possible for the morning rush hour.

Scattered, heavy storms will be possible Monday. A strong storm or two are possible over our northern counties. Damaging winds are the main threat with those storms.

Widespread heavy rain and storms will be possible Tuesday. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have over 4" of rain so we'll have to watch out for some street flooding.

The sky should clear out late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.

Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central US
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More Weather
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Runners take to the streets
PHOTOS: Competing in races with style!
Best signs from the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
PHOTOS: These runners remembered to have fun
PHOTOS: 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Passengers stuck aboard ship in Galveston
Kids burned while roasting marshmallows
Show More
Eddie Long, scandalous megachurch pastor, dies
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Family: Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka has died
Good Samaritan hops out of car to save choking man
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
More News
Top Video
Teen killed by stray bullet Sunday morning
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
More Video