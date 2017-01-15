Warm and steamy overnight

The combination of a lot of clouds, a lot of moisture, and a persistent south winds will keep temps from falling much overnight. You'll wake up to temps in the middle 60s at most locations. Those winds should keep sea fog from becoming a problem. Scattered showers will be possible for the morning rush hour.Scattered, heavy storms will be possible Monday. A strong storm or two are possible over our northern counties. Damaging winds are the main threat with those storms.Widespread heavy rain and storms will be possible Tuesday. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas. Isolated areas could have over 4" of rain so we'll have to watch out for some street flooding.The sky should clear out late this week. The air blowing in behind the rain is from the Pacific, not the Arctic so don't expect temperatures to cool much.