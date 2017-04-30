TEXAS NEWS

Tornadoes kill at least 5 near Dallas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Canton officials say the death toll could rise after several tornadoes hit their town overnight

CANTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A violent storm spurred several tornadoes just east of Dallas on Saturday evening, killing at least five people and sending 50 to the hospital.

We are getting our first look at storm damage in Canton, where the fire chief says the death toll may rise after several people were found missing.

Canton Fire Chief Brian Horton said city officials will have a better grip of the situation when daylight comes.



Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick told ABC News the damage is widespread, and teams are in the process of search and recovery. State-level resources are being devoted to help, Kirkpatrick said, and a disaster declaration has been issued for the county.

First responders found overturned vehicles and damaged homes in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

A Dodge dealership appears to have taken a direct hit, with twisted metal and shattered glass found strewn across the business parking lot after the storm cleared.

A building at the dealership was extremely damaged and appears to have partially collapsed.

Stunned residents took for cover as the powerful storm closed in, posting social media video of the tornadoes as they ripped through the town.

"There is debris everywhere," county commissioner Virgil Melton told ABC News, including reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the region.

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital said they have received two patients, but at least 50 were believed hospitalized at medical centers around the area.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagetornadotexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Spurs vs. Rockets: San Antonio tops Grizzlies 103-96
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
More texas news
WEATHER
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
Showers and maybe a storm is possible tonight
America's biggest weather worries
Update: Strong storms could disrupt BP MS150
More Weather
Top Stories
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
Cancer patients 'boogie down' for prom at MD Anderson
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
Texans add depth to team during day 3 of NFL Draft
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
Show More
HPD welcomes most senior rookie into its ranks
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
Lucky Texans fan receives pizza delivery from JJ Watt
What to do this weekend in the Houston area
Classmates release balloons for Kelsey Nalepa
More News
Top Video
Mom to hold benefit marking daughter's disappearance
China deports Houston woman accused of spying
19-year-old Cy-Fair student with autism reported missing
Pickle juice-flavored soda? Yes, it's a thing
More Video