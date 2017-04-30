@TxStormChasers tornado crossing right in front of us on I20 in Canton! pic.twitter.com/R1sQDCkZrZ — Logan Doughty (@logan_doughty) April 30, 2017

A violent storm spurred several tornadoes just east of Dallas on Saturday evening, killing at least five people and sending 50 to the hospital.We are getting our first look at storm damage in Canton, where the fire chief says the death toll may rise after several people were found missing.Canton Fire Chief Brian Horton said city officials will have a better grip of the situation when daylight comes.Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick told ABC News the damage is widespread, and teams are in the process of search and recovery. State-level resources are being devoted to help, Kirkpatrick said, and a disaster declaration has been issued for the county.First responders found overturned vehicles and damaged homes in the immediate aftermath of the storm.A Dodge dealership appears to have taken a direct hit, with twisted metal and shattered glass found strewn across the business parking lot after the storm cleared.A building at the dealership was extremely damaged and appears to have partially collapsed.Stunned residents took for cover as the powerful storm closed in, posting social media video of the tornadoes as they ripped through the town."There is debris everywhere," county commissioner Virgil Melton told ABC News, including reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the region.Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital said they have received two patients, but at least 50 were believed hospitalized at medical centers around the area.