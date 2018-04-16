TORNADO

Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person is dead in Greensboro after severe storms hit the area. (WTVD)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
Severe storms on Sunday blew down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina.

Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado reportedly touched down.

Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC.



The first report was near US-29 and East Gate City Boulevard about 5:15 p.m.

In eastern Guilford County, the tornado's touch on McLeansville Road was brief.

A silo was lifted in the air and hurled from one side of the road to the other. A shed was toppled, shingles were scattered. Trees were split almost down to their roots.



In all, that storm cut a half-mile swath of destruction.

Guilford County Schools will be closed Monday because of extensive damage and power outages at 15 schools and the Franklin Boulevard administrative offices.

Three schools - Erwin, Hampton and Peeler Open elementary schools - sustained severe damage.

Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.

RELATED: WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them

This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.


Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.



About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power in the late afternoon. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina and another 9,000 in South Carolina.

READ MORE: Powerful storm floods Triangle roads, leaves thousands without power

South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.

More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertornadostormstorm damageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TORNADO
What to do after a tornado
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
More tornado
WEATHER
More storms possible this weekend
What to do after a tornado
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Hail and structure damages reported across area
More Weather
Top Stories
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Man charged with murder in movie theater parking lot shooting
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Show More
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
USA's Desiree Linden wins Boston Marathon's women's division
'Morally unfit:' Moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
More News