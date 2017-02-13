WEATHER

Valentine's Day storms head towards Houston

Valentine's Day brings heavy storms and threat of severe weather

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
After smashing record highs in the mid 80s over the weekend, temperatures today will be about 10 degrees lower thanks to a weak front that blew in overnight. Temperatures will still be running above normal, so there's no real need for a jacket.

A wet weather system will slowly push through Texas today and Tuesday, bringing us a chance of heavy rain and storms for Valentine's Day. Some of the storms may become severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Travis says minor street flooding will be possible with the midday storms, but bayou flooding is not likely as the storms move through quickly.

The storms will clear in time for any evening Valentine's plans, and cooler weather will follow with lows into the 40s Wednesday morning.


