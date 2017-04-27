BP-MS150

BP MS150 cyclists could encounter strong storms on way to Austin

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Will it be déja vu for the BP MS150?

After last year's ride was shortened by severe weather, we're tracking another powerful storm system that could complicate things for cyclists this weekend.

Confidence in the forecast is increasing as the storm gets closer to Texas, and it is possible some of the storms could turn severe from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

Watch the video as Meteorologist Travis Herzog discusses the timing of this weekend's storms and specific weather expected at key stops along the route to Austin.


