WEATHER

Typical August heat and humidity

EMBED </>More Videos

Casey Curry's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Don't expect a cool down tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the extra high humidity will only allow temps to drop to near 80 overnight.

It's going to be steamy on Tuesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s but the heat index will hit 103-108. An isolated shower might cool off a few people, but Tim says the chance of getting wet is only 20%.

A few more showers could pop up Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the week looks dry. And hot. And humid.

Some kids head back to school this week, so make sure they are doing their best to stay hydrated, too!

Check the temperature in your neighborhood. Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Astronaut blows zero gravity water bubble
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Gert no threat to the US, Harvey likely to form over the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
Show More
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Police: Girl, 13, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
More News
Top Video
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Houston SPCA welcomes adorable baby colt
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
More Video