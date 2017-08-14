Typical August heat and humidity

Don't expect a cool down tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the extra high humidity will only allow temps to drop to near 80 overnight.It's going to be steamy on Tuesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s but the heat index will hit 103-108. An isolated shower might cool off a few people, but Tim says the chance of getting wet is only 20%.A few more showers could pop up Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the week looks dry. And hot. And humid.Some kids head back to school this week, so make sure they are doing their best to stay hydrated, too!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.