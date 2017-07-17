Two tropical waves in the Atlantic have the potential to develop this week



Two tropical waves in the Atlantic have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms this week. The National Hurricane Center gives one of them 50% odds of forming and the other 30% odd of forming during the next 5 days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says neither appears to be a threat to us here in the Gulf for now, but we'll keep a close eye on them just in case. You can watch Travis's video update for a more in-depth analysis.Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.