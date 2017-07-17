WEATHER

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic have the potential to develop this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Monday, July 17, 2017 (KTRK)

Two tropical waves in the Atlantic have the potential to develop into tropical depressions or storms this week. The National Hurricane Center gives one of them 50% odds of forming and the other 30% odd of forming during the next 5 days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says neither appears to be a threat to us here in the Gulf for now, but we'll keep a close eye on them just in case. You can watch Travis's video update for a more in-depth analysis.

Three named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.

ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Small tornado damages Livingston business
Why do lightning bugs light up?
Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
WATCH LIVE: Update on HFD equal pay initiative
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Children as young as 2 killed in Arizona flash flood
Couple gets offer of a lifetime from Garth Brooks
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
Show More
$1 million of marijuana found hidden in Ford Fusions
American dies at five-star resort in Mexico
D23 is the ultimate Disney fan event
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Judge sentences man accused of torturing, killing cats
More News
Top Video
Smiles and hearts: World Emoji Day is today
$1 million of marijuana found hidden in Ford Fusions
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting
More Video