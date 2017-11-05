WEATHER

Two more hot days before the cool front moves in

A muggy and warm day expected, but a cool front is headed this way. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday and Tuesday will feature hot and humid conditions with record temps possible. Monday's 89 should break the record by a degree and Tuesday will come close to tying the record of 88.


Don't expect the temps to cool down for night, either. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight and tomorrow night.

A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November. The coolest morning will be Friday at 51.
