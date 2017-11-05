Two more hot days before the cool front moves in

Monday and Tuesday will feature hot and humid conditions with record temps possible. Monday's 89 should break the record by a degree and Tuesday will come close to tying the record of 88.Don't expect the temps to cool down for night, either. Lows will be in the low 70s tonight and tomorrow night.A cool front on Wednesday should produce a few showers and temperatures more typical for early November. The coolest morning will be Friday at 51.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.