Two more cool fronts coming

Sunday morning's cool front gave us a round of thunderstorms in the morning and sunshine with mild temps during the afternoon. After a cool start with lows in the low 50s Monday morning, we'll have a beautiful fall afternoon. Another weak front will push through Monday night. It won't give s any rain but it will give us nice weather Tuesday afternoon and our first 40 degree temps of the season for Houston on Wednesday morning.A strong cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain, wind, and much cooler weather next weekend. Upper 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning!