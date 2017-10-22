WEATHER

Two more cool fronts coming

David Tillman has a look at the forecast for Monday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunday morning's cool front gave us a round of thunderstorms in the morning and sunshine with mild temps during the afternoon. After a cool start with lows in the low 50s Monday morning, we'll have a beautiful fall afternoon. Another weak front will push through Monday night. It won't give s any rain but it will give us nice weather Tuesday afternoon and our first 40 degree temps of the season for Houston on Wednesday morning.

A strong cold front will cross the area Friday afternoon. It'll bring rain, wind, and much cooler weather next weekend. Upper 30s are possible north of Houston Sunday morning!

