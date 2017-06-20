EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2122779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News team coverage on the eye on the tropics



- Tropical Storm Cindy remains over the Gulf of Mexico but is moving northwest at 7 mph. Pressure continues to fall slightly. Maximum winds are about 60 mph.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties.Scattered rain showers will be the rule during daytime hours Wednesday for most of the area. A few heavier squalls can be expected late Wednesday near the coast. Heavy rain and gusty winds for the rest of the area will start Wednesday night, and last into Thursday morning. Isolated areas could also experience heavy rains from slow moving feeder bands Thursday afternoon. Total storm rain totals are expected to reach 4 to 8 inches by Thursday night.Heavy rain and gusty winds for the rest of the area will begin Wednesday night, and last into Thursday morning. Isolated areas could also experience heavy rains from slow moving feeder bands Thursday afternoon. Total storm rainfall totals are expected to reach 4 to 8 inches by Thursday night.On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.