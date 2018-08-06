No significant tropical development is expected over the Atlantic this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is churning closer to the Hawaiian Islands.In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.Hurricane Hector is expected to pass well south of Hawaii but it will bring rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii.So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.