DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Hector passes near Hawaii this week

Meteorologist Travis Herzog has the latest details as he keeps an eye on the tropics.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Atlantic this week, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a major hurricane is churning closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

In fact, a parade of storms has erupted in the eastern Pacific, which sometimes signals the Atlantic will become active a couple weeks later.

Hurricane Hector is expected to pass well south of Hawaii but it will bring rough surf to the Islands. It is rare for a hurricane to directly hit Hawaii.

So far this season three named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.

