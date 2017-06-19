ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Tropical system moving into Gulf today, Hurricane Hunters investigate this afternoon

Daily Tropical Update for Monday, June 19th, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three days, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says if it tracks toward Texas, we could get tropical rains along the coast as early as Wednesday.

This low remains disorganized as it moves into the southern Gulf, tugging a large area of deep tropical moisture out of the Caribbean. Rains are already spreading into Florida, and given the large nature of this lop-sided low, heavy rains could spread across the Gulf coast from Florida to Texas as it tracks generally northwest.

Travis says the forecast for Texas remains unusually uncertain because a closed low-level circulation hasn't developed, and we are still awaiting data from the Hurricane Hunters. They are scheduled to fly into the Gulf this afternoon and sample the steering currents. Once that data is fed into computer models this evening, it should increase confidence in the forecast.

Another tropical system with a high chance of development is moving quickly toward the Caribbean. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so if this gets a name, it could signal an active hurricane season ahead. Bret and Cindy are the next names on the hurricane list.

