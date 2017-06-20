ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Stay weather aware: Tropical system shifts west towards Texas

Eye on the Gulf: Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for June 20th, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog said a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is now tracking more towards Texas.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended westward to High Island and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from west of High Island to San Luis Pass.

The Tropical Storm Watch now includes Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties.

WATCH: Live from Galveston County Office of Emergency Management about storm preps

Eyewitness News team coverage on the eye on the tropics



This disturbance may be named Cindy later today, and Travis says we could get tropical rains along the coast as early as Wednesday.

Travis says the forecast for southeast Texas remains unusually uncertain because there will be a sharp dividing line between who gets no rain and who gets up to half a foot of rain. Therefore, each shift west in the track has big implications for the Houston region.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

