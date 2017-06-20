ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy

Meteorologist Casey Curry has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Cindy.

UPDATE AS OF 3:55 p.m.

ABC13 meteorologist Casey Curry said the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy. A Tropical storm warning has been issued for Harris, Galveston, Liberty and Chambers counties.

Casey said to expect the highest threat of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, with 3 to 6 inches of rain falling on the Houston area.

11 a.m.: Live from Galveston County Office of Emergency Management about storm preps

Eyewitness News team coverage on the eye on the tropics



The forecast for southeast Texas remains unusually uncertain because there will be a sharp dividing line between who gets no rain and who gets up to half a foot of rain. Therefore, each shift west in the track has big implications for the Houston region.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

