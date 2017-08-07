Tropical Storm Franklin set to make landfall in Mexico



Franklin continues to intensify as it heads toward a landfall along the Yucatan peninsula tonight.Hurricane watches are posted for much of Mexican coastline along the Yucatan peninsula, including the popular tourist destinations of Cancun and Cozumel.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Franklin should make landfall over the Yucatan south of latitude 19.5N. Travis says that's significant because no tropical storm or hurricane making landfall south of that line in August has ever made landfall in Texas. A second landfall is expected sometime Thursday along the Mexican Gulf coast near Tampico. Both landfalls could occur with winds near hurricane strength.Travis says we could get some 4-7 foot swells along the coast by Thursday with some of Franklin's moisture making it into south Texas.