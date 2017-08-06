EYE ON THE GULF

Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Caribbean

A tropical wave in the Caribbean could become Tropical Storm Franklin by Monday evening. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A tropical wave extending more than a thousand miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is not looking as organized Sunday, but still has a 50 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Franklin formed late Sunday night in the Caribbean.

The pattern and computer models suggest this storm will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan on Monday and moves into the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday.

