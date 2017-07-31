WEATHER

Tropical Storm Emily brings drenching rains to Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Monday, July 31, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tropical Storm Emily rapidly formed overnight in the eastern Gulf right off the Florida coastline.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog said the small storm will produce a lot of rain for the southern half of Florida as it moves eastward into the Atlantic. No impacts are expected here in Texas.

Tropical Storm Emily expected to continue on eastern track.


Emily formed along the same front that has brought lower humidity into Houston. Travis said anytime a front blows into the Gulf at this time of year we have to keep a close eye on it for rapid tropical development. That's how category 3 Hurricane Alicia formed in August of 1983 and made landfall in Galveston.

Some computer models hint at an area of low pressure developing along the cold front in the western Gulf and moving into Galveston Wednesday, but Travis said it does not look likely that it would develop into anything tropical.

Either way, expect our rain chances to go up for the rest of the week as the front pushes back in the warm, humid air and stalls out nearby.

Aside from Emily, the only other thing we're monitoring on the map right now are some tropical waves in the central Atlantic that have low odds of developing over the next five days.

Travis said long range computer models suggest we'll need to keep an eye on the Gulf next week as another rare summer front gets into the Gulf and combines with one of these tropical waves tugging in deep moisture from the Caribbean.
ABC13 Interactive Hurricane Guide


CLICK/TAP ON MAPS TO ENLARGE








Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weathertropical depressiontropical stormhurricaneABC13storm
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Why it's harder to cool off in humidity
Lower humidity for Monday!
Why are solar eclipses so rare?
How will the total solar eclipse affect your animals?
More Weather
Top Stories
Elderly woman shoots, kills robbery suspect near Katy
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in carwash shootout
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Lower humidity for Monday!
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Show More
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
This photo shoot is so Napoleon Dynamite!
Video shows man break into home while young girl hides
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Man, 24, killed by 60-foot fall from cliff during hike
More News
Top Video
Manhunt for gunmen who shot U.S. tourist in Turks and Caicos
Airport worker punches passenger holding a baby
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
Pulitzer-winning playwright and actor Sam Shepard dies
More Video