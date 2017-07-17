WEATHER

Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Monday, July 17, 2017. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Weather Service announced.

Another tropical wave in the Atlantic has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm this week.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says neither appears to be a threat to us here in the Gulf for now, but we'll keep a close eye on them just in case. You can watch Travis's video update for a more in-depth analysis.

Four named storms have formed so far this hurricane season, which doesn't normally occur until August 13th! Research has shown that storms forming east of the Caribbean before August signal high hurricane activity when the meat of the hurricane season arrives from August to October.

