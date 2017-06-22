WEATHER

Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Southwest Louisiana

Intense feeder bands could still bring heavy downpours for parts of our area.

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall early this morning near the Texas-Louisiana border. Far southeast Harris County did pick up 1-3" of rain but the it didn't stick around long enough to cause substantial flooding. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph did occur near the coast around midnight.

Scattered heavy downpours of rain will occur during the day today. The only areas at risk for flooding are our far eastern counties closer to Cindy's path.

After a mainly dry day Friday, moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bret are expected to reach Houston Sunday and Monday, keeping a chance of rain going even after Cindy is long gone.

